Trinseo and CEDAP are also working to develop 100% PS made yoghurt container

Trinseo and CEDAP will work together to advance the development of food grade recycled PS packaging (Credit: Daniel Albany from Pixabay)

US-based materials company Trinseo has collaborated with CEDAP to develop advanced polystyrene for food packaging.

The partnership aims to boost the implementation of recycled polystyrene (PS) used in food packaging applications by applying chemically recycled PS to develop and test food-grade recycled PS packaging.

Trinseo will also work with CEDAP lending technical expertise for the development of a 100% PS made yoghurt container.

At present, the firm is involved in a project that is working on the creation of a mono-material yoghurt container, including the label, lid, and pot.

The project is initiated by the consortium Citeo, including Plastiques Venthenat (PV), Amcor and Triballat.

Trinseo is involved in various partnerships and initiatives to close the loop on PS recycling.

Trinseo aims to offer an average of 30% recycled content to customers for polystyrene packaging in Europe by 2025

The company announced the construction of a polystyrene chemical recycling facility in Europe and plans to provide an average of 30% recycled content to customers for polystyrene packaging in Europe by 2025.

Trinseo polystyrene and feedstocks global business director Nicolas Joly said: “The implementation of a recycled PS in food-grade packaging is coming closer to reality as we work hand in hand with the packaging industry.

“Furthermore, the development of a mono-material yoghurt pot would enable greater ease of recyclability and in turn unlock the opportunity for a new life in other applications via chemical or mechanical recycling of PS.”

Trinseo is also a founding member of Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), a consortium that works on the development of new methods for polystyrene recycling.

It is also collaborating with the waste supply chain to find out new ways to expand the volume and quantity of plastics disposed and recovered via waste separation.

Depolymerisation is an advanced technology for PS recycling, which enables to divert waste material away from landfills and reduce greenhouse gases and harmful emissions.

In North America, Trinseo’s joint venture Americas Styrenics (AmSty) established a joint venture with Agilyx, called Regenyx.

Regenyx is involved in the recycling of post-consumer polystyrene materials to make new polystyrene products. Via Regenyx, AmSty is offering PolyUsable, a PS recycled from a monomer state from post-consumer waste.

In December 2019, Trinseo partnered with Greiner Packaging to advance the use of recycled polystyrene (PS).