This is Toscotec’s sixth TT SYD to be installed in Japan, following previous installations at the Marutomi Group, Oji Group and Nishinihon Eizai paper mill

Image: Toyo Paper commissions TT SYD at its Shikokuchuo paper mill. Photo: courtesy of Toscotec S.p.A. P.Iva .

The Japanese tissue manufacturer Toyo Paper started up a second generation TT SYD at its Shikokuchuo paper mill, Ehime prefecture, Japan.

This is Toscotec’s sixth TT SYD to be installed in Japan, following previous installations at the Marutomi Group, Oji Group and Nishinihon Eizai paper mill.

Gabriele Martinelli, Toscotec Sales Manager Asia & Pacific, says: “It is very important for us that such a high-tech market as Japan welcomes our technology, starting from TT SYD. We are happy to see another successful start-up here at Toyo Paper and confident that this TT SYD will exceed their expectations of energy efficiency. This confirms Toscotec’s presence in the Japanese market, where we are recognized as a first-rate manufacturer of advanced tissue technology”.

TT SYD’s superior drying capacity makes it the most competitive choice in the market. In order to guarantee increasingly higher performances, Toscotec continuously upgrades the design of its TT SYD, by optimizing its geometry and heat transfer efficiency.

Source: Company Press Release