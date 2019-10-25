Tomra works with global brands, plastic producers, converters and recyclers to improve sustainability and reduce environmental impact

Image: Tomra announced a commitment to enable 40% of plastic packaging produced globally each year to be collected for recycling by 2030. Photo: courtesy of TOMRA.

Norwegian sustainable technology firm Tomra has committed to collect 40% of plastic packaging produced worldwide each year for recycling by 2030.

At present, around 14% of plastic packaging is captured for recycling, of which only 2% is recycled in a closed-loop that makes to reuse again for the same purpose without being downgraded to lower quality plastic.

Tomra has announced the new sustainable commitment at the Our Ocean conference, held in Oslo, which unites government, business, civil society and research institutions to identify solutions for healthy oceans.

Tomra estimates that its solutions will sort more than eight million tons of plastic from its waste streams at a global level

Tomra collaborates with multiple global brands, plastic producers, converters and recyclers for the improvement of sustainability and minimises environmental impact through the company’s solutions and knowledge.

The company anticipates that its solutions will sort over eight million tons of plastic from its waste streams at a global level.

Tomra, which plans to upgrade two million tons of plastic to the quality of virgin material, already collect 40 billion used beverage containers every year through its reverse vending machines.

Tomra has joined the global Alliance to End Plastic Waste and committed NOK13.67bn towards solutions to reduce plastic waste.

Tomra president and CEO Stefan Ranstrand said: “A circular economy for plastic is achievable, and there is every reason to be optimistic about the future, but it requires investment from industry, government and consumers.

“TOMRA has been enabling this change through our technology and expertise for more than 45 years – we challenge others to join us and act now.”

Established in 1972, Tomra is involved in the designing, manufacturing and commercialisation of reverse vending machines (RVMs) for automated collection of used beverage containers.

In September this year, Tomra Collection Solutions has been selected to aid the upcoming container deposit scheme in Queensland, Australia.