TOMRA Collection Solutions has supplied automated bottle depot counting and sorting system Canada-based not-for-profit container recycling company Recycle Plus.

Image: TOMRA’s automated bottle depot counting and sorting system can process over 35 million beverage containers annually. Photo: Image by Willfried Wende from Pixabay.

Touted to be the largest automated bottle depot counting and sorting system in Canada, the system has been designed to process more than 35 million beverage containers annually. It has a footprint of nearly 300m².

TOMRA Canada senior vice-president Alain Nault said: “We’re proud to deliver a state-of-the-art system that will help Recycle Plus process more beverage containers quickly and efficiently, offering a great recycling experience to their customers and a better working environment to their staff.

“The more beverage containers recycled in a closed loop, the more that are kept out of our oceans, streets and landfills.”

The firm purchases beverage containers included in Alberta’s container deposit legislation by refunding the deposit paid by consumers at the time of beverages purchase at retail locations.

The material is then recycled in a closed loop to help keep the province clean and reduce the virgin materials demand, TOMRA noted.

TOMRA said that the Bulk Collection System meets Recycle Plus’ requirement with latest product design and highly accurate sorting sensors.

The system is capable of counting and sorting all types of containers included in Alberta’s recycling system, such as plastic drink bottles and jugs, aluminium cans, polycoat containers, glass bottles and metal cans.

Recycle Plus operates a facility, Plus I Bottle Depot, located in Grande Prairie which to makes use of automated counting technology to process a large number of containers quickly and efficiently.

Additional features of the depot include 42 parking stalls, a large foyer, and sorting stations.

Recycle Plus business services director Brenda Smith said: “Our board did a walk-through tour the second day in and were so impressed with what they saw.

“We could not be more pleased with the volumes that are being generated and the high level of customer satisfaction. It truly was a Field of Dreams movie moment: build it and they will come!”