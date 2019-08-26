In 2018, Tesco announced plans to remove hard-to-recycle materials, and by the end of 2019, the retailer is expected to eliminate such materials from own-brand products

Image: Tesco begins Phase II of Remove, Reduce, Reuse & Recycle plan. Photo: Courtesy of Tescoplc.com.

British groceries and general merchandise retailer Tesco has launched the second phase of its ‘Remove, Reduce, Reuse & Recycle’ plan.

The plan sets four steps that direct packaging design across all product categories – remove non-recyclable and hard-to-recycle material, reduce such material to an absolute minimum in cases where it cannot be removed, explore opportunities to reuse the material, and if it cannot be reused, ensure it is recycled as part of a closed loop.

In 2018, Tesco announced plans to remove hard-to-recycle materials. By the end of 2019, the retailer is expected to eliminate the hardest to recycle materials from own-brand products by removing more than 4,000 tonnes of materials from 8,000 lines.

The company said that it is now working with branded suppliers to do the same.

Tesco conducted four meetings with more than 1,500 suppliers and explained its vision for the next stage of packaging agenda. It said that it is keen on removing excess packaging from own-brand and branded products.

Tesco to assess the size and suitability of packaging

Tesco also said that it would assess the size and suitability of packaging as part of category reviews and ranging decisions from next year.

Tesco Group CEO Dave Lewis said: “In the first quarter of 2018 we audited all packaging materials in our business and set ourselves a challenge to remove all hard to recycle material by 2019; we’re on track for Tesco own brand and we’re working with branded suppliers to deliver the same.

“Now we’re taking the next step and tackling excess packaging. From next year, we will assess packaging as part of our ranging decisions, and if it’s excessive or inappropriate, we reserve the right not to list it.

“Through the lens of Remove, Reduce, Reuse & Recycle we can transform our approach to packaging.”

The company has also called for a national collection and recycling infrastructure to deliver a closed loop for packaging.

Lewis said: “Without a national infrastructure, industry efforts to improve the recyclability of materials used in packaging will be a drop in the ocean.

“In January 2018, we called on the Government to introduce this infrastructure and offered to help, including giving space in our car parks for recycling and testing the collection of materials not currently recycled by local councils. That invitation stands and the need for action has never been more pressing.”