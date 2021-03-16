Perigord Life Science Solutions are leaders in the provision of packaging artwork services and software solutions for the Pharmaceutical industry

Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Life Science Solutions. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Perigord are happy to announce that Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions have acquired a 70% stake in Perigord Life Science Solutions, a digital workflow and artwork, labelling and BPO services firm.

The strategic partnership will strengthen Tech Mahindra’s position as a leading digital transformation enabler in the artwork and packaging services space with an integrated platform and services portfolio. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will leverage Perigord’s expertise and offerings to extend capabilities towards delivering efficiency and automation levers, across sectors including consumer-packaged goods (CPG), medical devices and over the counter (OTC) products to enable growth and scalability in the future.

The acquisition is a part of Tech Mahindra’s long-term growth plan to build a presence across key markets in Ireland, Germany, USA, and India with enhanced global delivery. As part of the transaction Perigord will take over Tech Mahindra’s design and packaging centre in Hyderabad and this centre will be integrated into Perigord’s global network.

Alan Leamy, Chief Executive Officer, Perigord Life Science Solutions, said, “We are excited and looking forward to joining forces with the Tech Mahindra family as this partnership is the perfect mix of scale, technology, expertise and timing that will enable the company to continue our journey as the world’s leading provider in Pharmaceutical labelling, artwork and workflow solutions. Both companies’ future ambitions and desires to digitally transform the world of Pharmaceutical packaging services will deliver long-term innovative solutions to our clients that will future proof their needs over the next ten years.”

Vivek Agarwal, Head Corporate Development & Global Head for Financial Services and Healthcare, Tech Mahindra, said, “Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) is a key vertical for Tech Mahindra and this acquisition will expand our footprint globally in these domains. Perigord’s disruptive proprietary platform and expertise in the artwork space and Life Sciences industry will add significant value to our offerings and capabilities. We welcome Perigord employees into the Tech Mahindra family and look forward to achieving great success together.”

With leading capabilities in the BPS (Business Process Services) segment along with the SaaS (Software as a Service) implementation and roll-out, the acquisition will further establish Tech Mahindra as a preferred service provider in the Life Sciences industry across the digital supply chain.

Ritesh Idnani, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “This acquisition lies at the centre of our strategic priorities around platform-led BPaaS offerings, expanding our global footprint and bolstering our capabilities in the digital supply chain in the Healthcare and Life Sciences market. Further, it will consolidate our leadership in using technology to render next generation offerings to our clients, and together, we aspire to leverage synergies of both organisations to deliver seamless services to our customers across the globe.”

The acquisition underlines Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth, under the TechMNxt charter, which focuses on leveraging next generation technologies and deliver disruptive solutions to enable digital transformation and meet the evolving and dynamic customer needs.

Perigord Life Science Solutions are leaders in the provision of packaging artwork services and software solutions for the Pharmaceutical industry. We have built up an unparalleled level of expertise and experience serving these highly regulated sectors, and developed the world’s only dedicated Pharmaceutical Artwork Management System, “GLAMS.”

Source: Company Press Release