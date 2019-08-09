The winning label is made for Heinz for its Cream of Tomato Pot Soup and Vegetable Pot Soup sold in a 400ml SuperLock container

Image: Superfos has received award for Best Label Design at 2019 IMDA Awards. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Plc.

In conjunction with its label supplier Korsini SAF, Superfos, a company of Berry Global, has received an award for Best Label Design at the 2019 IMDA (In-Mould Decorating Association) Awards in the United States.

The winning label is made for Heinz for its Cream of Tomato Pot Soup and Vegetable Pot Soup sold in a 400ml SuperLock® container that showcases the cutting-edge In-Mould Labelling (IML) technique from Superfos.

As well as its creative and vivid design, the Korsini SAF autoclave resistant oxygen barrier label combines with the SuperLock® pot to allow post-filling sterilisation up to 120°C for 80 minutes. Both the pot and the lid are injection moulded, with the IML pot providing oxygen barrier protection.

The lid is decorated with a standard IML and the pots are sealed with aluminium foil for a long shelf-life even under ambient temperatures. Until recently, these soup varieties in this size were sold in metal cans.

In addition, the SuperLock® pot has a user-friendly twist-off screw-on lid and the container is also suitable for microwaving, so that a tasty meal can be effortlessly heated within minutes. The pack is 100% recyclable which is clearly indicated by an on-pack recycling label.

“The Best Label Design Award recognises the technical capabilities and properties of the IML solutions offered by Superfos in collaboration with Korsini SAF,” comments Zbigniew Hryniewicz, Sales Director CEE, Superfos. “We proudly share the honour.

Source: Company Press Release