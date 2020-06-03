Sun Chemical and DIC have strategically invested in Sensient Imaging Technologies to improve inkjet ink capabilities

Sun Chemical and DIC have agreed to acquire digital inks business from Sensient. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Sun Chemical, along with its parent company DIC, has agreed to acquire digital inks business from Sensient Technologies Corporation.

As part of the deal, Sun Chemical and DIC will purchase a 100% stake in digital inks supplier Sensient Imaging Technologies, as well as certain other assets linked to the production of inks.

Sun Chemical and DIC have strategically invested in Sensient Imaging Technologies to enhance inkjet ink capabilities and expertise using complementary technologies that will further improve the standards of services and solutions to its customers and distributor partners.

Sensient chairman, president and CEO Paul Manning said: “We are pleased that we can transition the business to a buyer that is committed to the industry. Our service and quality commitments to our customers will be maintained, and we will work to ensure a seamless transition.”

Inkjet is a strategic segment for Sun Chemical and DIC

Inkjet is a strategic segment for Sun Chemical and DIC, and the current investment will help them better serve the digital segment.

The digital inkjet solutions offered by Sensient Imaging Technologies will enable packaging manufacturers to improve the functionality of their products with better color and precise design.

The business segment offers digital ink solutions for different packaging applications, including corrugated and folded cartons, cans and food packaging.

The deal is expected to be finalised in the second quarter of this year, according to the companies.

Sun Chemical Advanced Materials president Mehran Yazdani said: “Sensient Imaging Technologies’ portfolio and expertise in the industry, combined with our extensive background in industrial inkjet ink solutions, will enhance our combined customer support.”

In October 2019, Sun Chemical partnered with CGS Publishing Technologies to provide new metal deco digital proofing solution for two-piece beverage cans.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of colours, flavours, and other specialty ingredients.

The company applies advanced technologies and global supply chain capabilities to develop specialised solutions for food and beverages, as well as products used in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries.

Sun Chemical produces printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds, and application materials.