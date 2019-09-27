Utilising TerraCycle's Zero Waste Box platform, participating Subaru retailers encouraged customers, employees and community partners to recycle waste streams that are commonly thought of as hard-to-recycle, including snack wrappers, disposable cups and lids, and coffee, tea and creamer capsules

Image: Subaru of America has achieved second major recycling milestone in less than six-months. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America announced that thanks to its motivated Subaru retailers and their environmentally conscious customers, in less than six-months it has doubled the recycling milestone it celebrated in February through the automaker’s environmentally-focused philanthropic initiative, Subaru Loves the Earth.

In partnership with TerraCycle®, the world’s leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste streams, an additional one-million pieces of waste have been diverted from landfills, bringing the grand total to two-million recycled disposable cups and lids, coffee, tea, and creamer capsules and snack wrappers as of July 2019.

“At a time when the environment has never been more at risk and therefore extremely vital to protect, this incredible milestone means so much to us at Subaru,” said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. “Through our partnership with TerraCycle, in a mere six months after announcing our first milestone, our participating Subaru retailers across the country have doubled the number of hard-to-recycle waste products collected to over two million pieces. The results of this partnership speak to our belief that we all have a responsibility to protect our planet.”

Utilizing TerraCycle’s Zero Waste Box™ platform, participating Subaru retailers encouraged customers, employees and community partners to recycle waste streams that are commonly thought of as hard-to-recycle, including snack wrappers, disposable cups and lids, and coffee, tea and creamer capsules. In addition, Subaru emboldened customers to enhance their own commitment to sustainability by inviting them to collect these waste streams at their home or office and bring them into a local participating Subaru retailer.

The collected waste is then turned into useful, high-quality recycled products, like park benches, picnic tables, and playground materials and donated to Subaru community partners. Subaru retailers can also view, and order products made from the recycled materials through an exclusive Subaru product-line, produced in conjunction with TerraCycle.

“TerraCycle is always eager to partner with eco-conscious brands committed to reducing their environmental footprint and Subaru continues to raise-the-bar by addressing waste that they don’t manufacture,” said Tom Szaky, CEO, TerraCycle. “Through the sustained success of the Subaru Loves the Earth program, motivated individuals and local organizations continue to divert waste from their neighborhoods and landfills while instilling environmental awareness throughout their communities.”

The partnership with TerraCycle’s Zero Waste Box™ program is part of the larger Subaru Loves the Earth initiative, which is dedicated to preserving the environment. The automaker’s commitment to preservation is one part of the Subaru Love Promise.

Source: Company Press Release