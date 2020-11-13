The solution for individual and secured QR codes and other identifiers on product packaging to deliver a customer experiences based on each product's supply chain story

Sourcemap and Scantrust join forces to combine connected packaging with supply chain traceability for new customer experience. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Sourcemap, the supply chain transparency platform, is partnering with Scantrust, the connected packaging platform, to bring secure, verified supply chain transparency to consumers via unique and secured QR codes, NFC, and RFID. The combined Sourcemap + Scantrust offering provides:

A trusted toolkit for consumer goods companies to map their supply chains and verify the chain of custody via data-driven traceability. The world’s leading food and beverage, apparel, and fragrance manufacturers use Sourcemap through a combination of top-down supplier discovery to map and benchmark the end-to-end supply chain, and bottom-up traceability to digitize and reconcile every transaction for complete supply chain due diligence.

Convenience in serving distinct content for individual consumers when they scan a QR code or otherwise interact with products. Setup redirection to different content or experiences based on geolocation, time of interaction, or other audience parameters in a matter of minutes.

Peace of mind for executives seeking quality, customs compliance, and anti-counterfeiting through a combined offering of verified traceability and un-hackable product ID’s. Sourcemap’s best-in-class technology for supply chain due diligence in line with customs enforcement combined with unique optical bar codes provides unprecedented supply chain transparency and security.

Rich data sets on consumer behavior delivering insights for improvements of marketing efforts and intelligence. Every interaction contributes to a more detailed understanding of consumers while also being the basis by which grey market alerts and even counterfeit alerts can be triggered.​

“Leading consumer goods companies that have mapped their supply chains on Sourcemap are looking for a secure way to connect consumers to the brand story at the point of sale. Scantrust is a natural partner to Sourcemap’s verified chain of custody approach to the consumer via copy-proof QR codes on the packaging itself,” said Leonardo Bonanni, Founder, and CEO of Sourcemap.

“The trends we’ve seen accelerating around consumer expectations for environmental sustainability, traceability, trust, and consumer engagement will not reverse, they will only continue to accelerate,” noted Nathan Anderson, Founder, and CEO at Scantrust. “Forward-thinking brands are pivoting to connected packaging solutions like our own for communicating their products’ stories and to build trust with those narratives. Sourcemap extends this value by enabling reliable and authentic supply chain claims to be easily accessible. The deep integrations across our solutions will rapidly increase the time to value for projects focused on product transparency and consumer trust.”

