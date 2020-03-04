The process used to create Solo's Re:cycled Collection reduces the need for virgin plastic and also keeps plastic bottles from ending up in landfills

Sleek, stylish and sustainable: new Re:cycled Collection uses Respun plastic bottles (Credit: PRNewswire / Solo New York)

Solo New York, a leading, urban-inspired designer of backpacks, totes, duffels, briefs, and sleeves, announced that its new Re:cycled Collection will be featured at Travel Goods Show 2020 (TGA Show).

Designed in urban-cool gray, each bag in the new Re:cycled Collection repurposes plastic from three to eight plastic bottles, depending on bag size. The process used to create Solo’s Re:cycled Collection reduces the need for virgin plastic and also keeps plastic bottles from ending up in landfills. The first run of the Re:cycled Collection upcycled approximately 90,000 recycled plastic bottles, and based on initial demand Solo is already expanding the range.

To further support its sustainability efforts, Solo has partnered with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). For every bag purchased from the Re:cycled Collection, Solo is working with the NFF to plant a tree to help regrow U.S. National forests. The company has also added a pledge page to its website, and an additional tree will be planted for anyone who takes the pledge to avoid plastic water bottle use for 30 days.

“Our goal with the Re:cycled Collection was to make sustainable bags available to anyone who wants to make a difference, as well as for the new bags to meet the high standards that Solo has for quality, style and functionality,” said Serkan Anders, Solo New York Vice President of Marketing. “The entire Solo team is incredibly proud of the Re:cycled Collection, and it has caused us to rethink many of the ways we do business and source materials for our products. We’ve since revamped all of our packaging and hang tags which are now also made from recycled materials, and our hang tags are biodegradable. Many more sustainability-focused changes are ahead for the brand.”

As a company, Solo New York has been moving forward with sustainability initiatives for years. The company’s headquarters building is 100% powered by its own rooftop solar array and uses exclusively LED lighting. Solo New York also has a strict policy of no single-use plastic bottles, offering employees reusable water bottles and a refill station. Learn more about Solo’s sustainability initiatives: https://solo-ny.com/pages/sustainability

Solo’s Re:cycled Collection is available at major North American retailers and online, and currently includes the Re:vive Mini Backpack (MSRP $24.99), the Re:store Tote (MSRP $54.99), and the Re:move Duffel (MSRP $64.99).

Visit Solo New York at TGA Show Booth # 437 to experience the full Re:cycled Collection along with a range of Solo’s other new and most popular collections.

Source: Company Press Release