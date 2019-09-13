The new Siegwerk Ink Lab is located at Clemson University’s Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics in the US

Image: Officials from Siegwerk among others during the opening of new ink lab. Photo: courtesy of Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA.

Siegwerk, a supplier of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, has opened the new Siegwerk Ink Lab at Clemson University’s Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics in Clemson, South Carolina in the US.

The Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics combines the synergies that exist between the graphic communications and packaging science departments.

Siegwerk said in a statement: “With approximately 350 students currently enrolled in Clemson’s Graphic Communications program, students will be able to gain exposure to real-world experience through internships and other programs.”

Siegwerk Lab helps in building innovative package design

The Siegwerk Lab is equipped to help students in building innovative package design through ink technology as well as enhance their capabilities to explore visual appearance and functionality of packaging in terms of inks and coatings.

Additionally, the lab will also assist in guiding student’s research in energy curable technologies and other ink technologies for the packaging industry.

Flexible Packaging head Jarred Carter said: “Over the next five years this lab will provide the faculty and students access to best-in-class ink technology and ink management processes. It was our pleasure to meet the students, along with suppliers and staff to celebrate the commitment we have made to the Sonoco Institute.”

Sonoco Institute director and chair of graphic communications Chip Tonkin said: “As Siegwerk’s motto goes – Ink, Heart and Soul – the ink lab sits at the heart of everything that we do at the Sonoco Institute

“The new Siegwerk Ink Lab will enhance the Sonoco Institute’s capability to conduct industry print trials and perform flexographic research, as we continue to partner with outstanding companies like Siegwerk.”

In April 2019, Siegwerk unveiled plans to construct a blending centre in Bangladesh.

The new blending centre is being developed by Siegwerk in the Dhaka region to strengthen its domestic business, as well as expand its operations in South Asia.

Siegwerk will use the new facility to blend solvent and water-based inks, in addition to the UV and conventional offset inks directly in Bangladesh.