The HP T240 HD press also extends our commitment to sustainability. It reduces makeready and trim waste and uses ecologically friendly water-based inks

Image: SeaChange is continuing to invest in technology. Photo: courtesy of SeaChange, LLC.

Since launching SeaChange, we’ve made significant investments in new equipment, technology and IT infrastructure. And we aren’t stopping anytime soon. In fact, we just purchased an HP PageWide Web T240 HD Inkjet Press.

This new equipment is the latest catalyst in digital transformation. It offers offset quality and speed but with full variable printing capabilities – data and images – and the widest paper selection in the industry. Much like our GATHER solution, it reduces turn times, giving you “time for lunch.”

The HP T240 HD press also extends our commitment to sustainability. It reduces makeready and trim waste and uses ecologically friendly water-based inks. It’s the perfect addition to our building which generates energy with solar panels and uses high-efficiency LED lighting.

Installation begins September 9, and we’ll highlight the HP T240’s capabilities at our ENGAGE event on October 17. Join us to learn about:

Setting up beta testing within your marketing plan using inkjet

Designing for inkjet applications

Executing dynamic, targeted marketing strategies

Integrating pixel marketing

Creating effective personalized campaign

Source: Company Press Release