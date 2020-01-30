The technology helps convert locally mixed plastics, including polystyrene, into value-added products to be utilised by the chemical industry to create new plastics

Styrenics Circular Solutions members to initiate evaluation of Pyrowave plastic-to-plastic chemical recycling technology. Credit: Hans Braxmeier/Pixabay.

Members of the Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS) initiative have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Pyrowave to carry out an in-depth evaluation of the latter’s proprietary depolymerisation technology.

Based in Canada, Pyrowave is involved in the plastics-to-plastics microwave recycling business.

SCS, which is a joint industry initiative to increase the circularity of styrenics, comprises members INEOS Styrolution, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni).

The members are working to develop technologies ranging from dissolution, to mechanical and chemical recycling suited for food contact.

SCS secretary general Jens Kathmann said: “We see the decentralised approach of Pyrowave’s proprietary depolymerisation technology as highly complementary to the other recycling technologies that we are scaling up in Europe.

“As such, it fits perfectly into our strategy to actively drive a broader portfolio of technologies ranging from dissolution, to mechanical and chemical recycling suited for food contact.

“This project is part of our ambition to accelerate the time-to-market and volume of recycled polystyrene in line with the SCS 2020-2025 roadmap.”

Pyrowave’s technology was specifically designed to target polystyrene (PS), with the small, flexible microwave units being installed next to existing sorting facilities.

The technology helps convert locally mixed plastics, including polystyrene, into value-added products to be utilised by the chemical industry to create new plastics.

Pyrowave’s solution provides a much more decentralised approach to chemical recycling in comparison to other technologies.

Pyrowave CEO Jocelyn Doucet said: “We developed the Pyrowave technology during the last 10 years specifically to exploit the unique feature of polystyrene being easily reversible into its building blocks and as such, our technology is tailored to polystyrene. “This next step with SCS in Europe is central to further position our technology in Europe which is taking a strong leadership on the circularity of plastics.

“We believe that our technology will play a key role helping Europe achieving its sustainability goals while generating a new opportunity for economic growth.”