SAP announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum’s Global Plastic Action Partnership community, which is determined to create a cleaner ocean by 2030.

Reducing the amount of plastics entering the ocean requires cross-industry collaboration armed with data and intelligent technologies. To support this, SAP is planning to launch the next phase of its Plastics Cloud to allow businesses to shift rapidly to alternatives to single-use plastics, scale design for circularity, invest in materials collection infrastructure and ensure a better consumer experience.

“SAP is committed to a significantly cleaner ocean by 2030,” said Christian Klein, Co-CEO and Member of the Executive Board, SAP SE. “We want to achieve this objective together with customers, NGOs, governments and partners and will provide them with the tools, insights and solutions to eliminate waste and maximize resource productivity. Many of our customers have also made commitments to a cleaner planet. We will support them in achieving their ambitious goals, and together we can accelerate the move to a restorative and regenerative economy.”

Underscoring this, SAP has updated the Plastics Cloud to help companies produce products more responsibly by providing global insights to enable better understanding about what materials are used and their fates. This support will be based on local recycling infrastructures and policies in each city, region and country. It will allow them to calculate more accurately the environmental and business impact of using more recycled or reusable materials and packaging. SAP® software systems also help companies adapt to changing regulations, such as extended producer responsibility policies, and stay current with local markets, global standards and best practices.

The new Plastics Cloud offering links to a secondary materials marketplace based on Ariba® Network, which connects packaging and consumer products companies to new sources of recycled plastics and plastic alternatives. This will complement initiatives such as the UK digital waste map announced last year by waste-insights company Topolytics Limited.

Consumers, regulators, investors and employees are fueling the momentum for business to drive responsible growth. Experience management firm Qualtrics, an SAP company, conducted a large-scale global study with the World Economic Forum to understand the experience citizens around the world are having with various issues on the Forum’s sustainability agenda, including the use of plastics. When asked what method they favor for reducing the harmful effects of plastics, nearly 50 percent of the 10,501 research participants said they prefer replacing plastics with other materials. On the other hand, while vast majorities called recycling very important, only 30 percent of participants said recycling was the best solution to the plastics crisis. Read the blog about the study.

Source: Company Press Release