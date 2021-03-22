Current PrintHouseService GmbH staff will continue to provide services at the accustomed quality standards

RSB Roland Schimek Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH acquires PHS GmbH and expands its service portfolio. (Credit: Nappiness from Pixabay)

With the acquisition of PHS PrintHouseService GmbH, previously a 100% subsidiary of Koenig & Bauer AG, RSB Roland Schimek Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH with offices in Halle (Saale) has taken a further step towards purposeful expansion of its current portfolio.

The holding company is already invested in a number of renowned enterprises, including Schienenfahrzeugwerk Ammendorf GmbH and MSG Maschinenbau und Service GmbH. Over the last few years, the latter has built up an excellent reputation as a service provider to the railway engineering industry and is regularly commissioned by the German Railways DB and all other major market participants.

The transfer to the new company was completed on 1st March 2021.

“We will continue to offer the customers of PHS the best possible service, in line with our long-standing and successful track record,” says new managing partner Roland Schimek. “Good service is the guiding principle for all our companies and we lend an extremely close ear to the needs and wishes of our customers.”

The acquisition also secures the future of PHS on the market. The transformation of the newspaper and commercial printing markets will no doubt continue in the coming years, but there are still significant and even growing opportunities for service providers.

PHS PrintHouseService GmbH was founded by Koenig & Bauer AG in 2012 with external offices in Plauen and Augsburg. It offers a broad spectrum of services relating to newspaper and commercial presses, which are not manufactured by Koenig & Bauer covering the entire process from pre-press through to the mailroom systems. Successful press relocations and retrofits demonstrate the high technical expertise and performance capabilities of the company.

Source: Company Press Release