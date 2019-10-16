The unique structure of the strip packaging foil allows it to be recycled back into the material loop

Image: Recyclable Push Packs made from polyolefin laminate. Photo: courtesy of Romaco Group.

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Romaco Siebler and foil specialist Huhtamaki are set to introduce new recyclable strip packaging for pharmaceutical solids.

Claimed to be the market’s first recyclable unit dose packaging for solid pharmaceutical products, the new Push Pack model has been developed using recyclable polyolefin laminate.

Romaco’s HM 1-230 heat-sealing machine is being used for the production of new Push Packs.

The recyclable Push Packs are developed as part of sustainable pharmaceutical packaging efforts

The strip packaging foil features a unique structure, which allows it to recycle back into the material loop.

Huhtamaki’s foil is processed into four-side sealed strips with a push-through function through applying Romaco’s heat-sealing technology.

The Push Pack foil features the same barrier properties as blister foil but is much thinner and lighter, said Romaco.

Romaco HM 1 series machines will be used for the processing of ultra-thin primary packaging foil into air, light and moisture-tight push-through strips.

Siebler has specifically developed QuickSeal technology to handle laminates with an aluminium foil thickness of between 9µm and 25µm

According to Romaco, Push Packs are consequently less than half the weight of Al/Al blisters, as well as up to 60% cheaper than Al/Al blisters.

All version of Push Pack, including standard, barrier or eco, are made from PVC-free material. The company will also provide the push-through sealed strips in various geometries and designs, based on customer requirements.

All Push Packs include a large surface, which supports the printing on both sides. Siebler heat-sealing machines can pack between 800 and 7000 tablets per minute, as per the requirements.

Romaco and Huhtamaki will showcase recyclable Push Packs at this year’s CPhI Worldwide event in Frankfurt, Germany, which will be held between 5 and 7 November.

In July 2018, Romaco unveiled new Promatic PCI 915 intermittent motion cartoner, which can be used for for the secondary packaging of blisters, sealed strips and bottles.