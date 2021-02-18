The acquisition of Jadcore will allow Revolution to expand its operations in the Midwest market

Revolution has acquired Jadcore to expand closed-loop capabilities. (Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

Sustainable plastic solutions provider Revolution has acquired US-based Jadcore to bolster its closed-loop manufacturing capabilities.

The acquisition of Jadcore will also allow Revolution to expand its operations in the Midwest market with environmentally-friendly plastic products and services.

Jadcore president Rob Doti said: “Our long-term growth strategy has always been to expand into post-consumer recycling, and the opportunity to combine forces with Revolution is an ideal fit.

“We are excited to expand the capabilities at our Terre Haute operation, provide more opportunities for our team members and remain a vital part of the Terre Haute manufacturing community.”

Based in Terre Haute, Indiana, Jadcore is a vertically-integrated manufacturing platform that recaptures and recycles post-industrial plastic waste and provides to other manufacturers as an economical alternative to virgin materials.

With a capacity to process over 100 million pounds of plastic material per annum, Jadcore serves both large and small plastic manufacturers.

The company also produces can liners and speciality bags made from post-industrial recycled (PIR) resin.

Jadcore’s operations consist of comprehensive recycling services and advanced blending and processing. It also supplies blown film products for institutional and retail markets made with PIR resin.

Revolution CEO Sean Whiteley said: “Jadcore has built an exceptional business rooted in sustainable solutions, best-in-class production capabilities, outstanding product quality and world-class customer service.

“Our shared values create an exciting opportunity for collaboration, and we feel very fortunate to welcome the Jadcore team to our Revolution family.”

Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, Revolution provides a range of blown film products to the agriculture, construction, foodservice and retail sectors.

The company recovers and processes customers’ used plastic to produce post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin, which is used to manufacture new products such as trash can liners, carryout bags and construction films.

