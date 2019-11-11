The six-colour HP PageWide T1190 Press has been developed within the framework of cooperation between HP and Koenig & Bauer

Image: The new HP PageWide T1190 Press in Japan. Photo: courtesy of Koenig & Bauer AG.

Japanese packaging supplier Rengo has commissioned the new HP PageWide T1190 Press at its undisclosed facility in Japan to boost operations.

The six-colour HP PageWide T1190 Press has been designed within the framework of cooperation between HP and Koenig & Bauer.

Koenig & Bauer said this was the first time in the world that the widest digital printing press to be supplied in a six-colour version.

Rengo technical development general manager Junjiro Watanabe said: “We are very satisfied with our press. The cooperation with HP and Koenig & Bauer was absolutely flawless. And since the commissioning, the press has been fulfilling all our prior expectations in terms of performance.”

The new press, which integrates the pre-printing and digital print processes, allows Rengo to offer short, medium and long runs of different jobs on one or more paper reels.

Rengo seeks to boost production with new press

Employing almost 17,000 people and operating 170 production facilities, Rengo is engaged in producing different packaging for its customers.

The firm’s portfolio includes high-quality corrugated packaging as well as flexible packaging for the food, confectionery, beverages, pharmaceuticals, among others.

With a web width of 2.8m, the six-colour HP PageWide T1190 Press has a production speed of 305 m/min.

The press uses water-based inks developed specifically for liner pre-printing in connection with corrugated packaging while meeting the global legal requirements.

The press features a Pastomat reelstand, Patras A reel handling, a pre-coating unit and a rewinder with automatic removal.

Recently, Rengo has purchased 50% stake in Tarutani Industrial Packaging, a manufacturer and seller of kraft paper bags, wooden pallets, and procures and sells packaging materials such as flexible containers and plastic pallets.

In 2018, Rengo has purchased a 25% stake in Rengo Packaging Malaysia (RPM), a corrugated subsidiary located in Shah Alam near Kuala Lumpur, from Thai Containers Group.