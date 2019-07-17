Ravenwood Packaging, the leader in linerless and xray inspection systems, will be showcasing a new innovation, the Nobac Stacker, in addition to their flagship applicator, the Nobac 500 and Com500 Coater.

Image: Ravenwood introduces new linerless technology for label printing. Photo: Courtesy of stux/Pixabay.

The Nobac Stacker is suited to many sectors and product applications, but Ravenwood see this appealing to the ‘cottage’ industries that want to opt for a greener type of labelling. The label stacking machine cuts and stacks linerless labels at a rate of 100 per minute to a stacked height of 140mm, dependent on label gsm, in one smooth operation. The perfect solution for hand applying low volume linerless labels.

Ravenwood is also set to feature their Com500 Coater which will be ‘on demo’, on their life-sized LED video wall. The Coater is the only coating system dedicated to running and delivering high quality Ravenwood linerless labels. Designed to work to the correct specification required for applying labels to food stuffs with their Nobac 500 machine range. A Nobac 500 will also be applying linerless labels to packs on stand.

And totally new for this year is the Sustainability Café. Ravenwood will have a presence here, showcasing linerless as the label of choice for promoting a more carbon neutral type of labelling. The Café will be serving up refreshments whilst showcasing the latest sustainable products and services designed to support a more environmentally conscious label and packaging industry.

Label Expo is the world’s largest label and package printing trade show and runs for 4 days, across 9 halls with 600 exhibitors in attendance this year. The show will take place from 24 – 27 September at Brussels Expo.

Source: Company Press Release.