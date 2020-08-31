The plant will produce eco-friendly chemical components from plastic waste that will be sourced from local suppliers

Plastic-to-liquid plant in Skive, Denmark. (Credit: Ramboll.)

Norwegian technology company Quantafuel has selected Ramboll, engineering, design and consulting company, to conduct a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study for a new plastic-to-liquid facility in Denmark.

Claimed to be second of its kind in Denmark, the plant will produce eco-friendly chemical components from plastic waste that will be sourced from local suppliers.

These chemical components will serve the plastic industry, and increase the recycled content in packaging plastics.

Ramboll team up with Quantafuel to industrialise technology on a global scale

Under the deal, Ramboll will be responsible to provide consultancy services on all development and engineering aspects of the new facility.

It will also act as a partner for Quantafuel for the purpose of industrialising its technology on a global scale.

Quantafuel CEO Kjetil Bøhn said: “Ramboll has a strong global presence and a well-established service offering that stood out from the other competitors.

“We believe that their experience in oil & gas, process, and waste handling will bring valuable insights on how to industrialise our unique catalyst technology and reduce the environmental impact produced by plastic waste.”

The plastic-to-liquid conversion process is based on a unique technology that uses catalyst systems to crack pyrolysis gas.

The output materials produced at the facility will be distilled into products, including naphtha, which is said to be a crucial component in the production of plastics, for the recycling plastic industry.

Quantafuel will use the circular economy as a core principle for its unique catalyst technology.

According to Ramboll, the reuse of plastic to produce chemical components will significantly contribute to a better environment and will also complement the traditional mechanical plastic recycling process.

In May this year, the resource management company Geminor has announced that it will start delivering the first 500 tonnes of low-density polyethene (LDPE) plastic to Quantafuel’s chemical recycling factory in Skive, Denmark.