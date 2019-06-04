Midlands-based flexographic design specialist, Qualiflex, has recently invested in a Dantex DigiWash 4835 and AquaClean Pro Filtration System for producing Dantex Aquaflex Optima range of water wash Flexo plates.

Image: Printing plates and deliver high quality reprographics are specifically tailored to meet customer requirements. Photo: Courtesy of Stefan Schweihofer from Pixabay.

The system is the perfect solution for fast plate making with enhanced environmental benefits and produces plates with flat top dots and superior ink release compared to other standard plate technologies. The installation of the system took place earlier in the year.

The dual tank, easy to maintain, environmentally friendly DigiWash 4835, has a simple to use operator interface and offers significantly enhanced plate making speed. Following the main exposure, the raw plates are fastened onto a permanent sticky plate with automatic opening.

The plate carriage moves both backwards and forwards through the wash with adjustable automatic brush heights to accommodate different plate thicknesses. On completion, the plate can be transferred to the multi-function cabinet under the wash tank for post exposure and detack. For system efficiency the tank levels, water temperatures and dryer temperatures can all be monitored.

Combined with the AquaClean filtration system, Qualiflex operate an effective circulation of their waste water. Following plate processing, the water containing waste polymer is transferred to the main filter and then filtered through a second tank where the finer particles of polymer are removed via a series of ceramic filters. The third stage is the storage of the recycled clean water in a holding tank ready to be used in plate processing again thus reducing water consumption.

Qualiflex has been supplying high quality products and services to clients across the UK and throughout Europe for over a decade. Through expert knowledge and regular collaboration with industry leading printers, they consistently deliver high quality reprographics and printing plates that are specifically tailored to meet customer requirements.

Commenting on their investment, managing director, Colin Eastwood, said: “We wanted to be at the forefront of finding new ways, new techniques that help us support our environmental commitment as a business. In partnership with Dantex this is now achievable and the plate quality and the eco-friendly results are fantastic.”

Dantex business development manager, Simon Cosh, added: “Dantex are delighted to team up with Qualiflex whose dynamic approach in recognising the benefits of an environmental plate and production system with superb print results will be of great benefit to their flexible packaging customers. The superior ink release characteristics reduce anilox and plate cylinder pressure and this also helps extend the life of the plate and reduces plate related stoppages during print runs compared to standard plates.”

Dantex Group is the largest distributor in Europe of letterpress and flexo plates and has been serving the packaging industry for over 50 years. They are a specialist supplier of water wash, photopolymer plates, processing equipment and digital presses.

Source: Company Press Release.