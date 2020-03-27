JUSTIN’S Nut Butter Covered Nuts pouch uses 40% PCR in the sealant film that equates to 25 percent of the total structure

ProAmpac has secured two 2020 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards (Credit: ProAmpac)

ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging, joined with Ag Unlimited and JUSTIN’S to celebrate the receipt of two 2020 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards showcasing innovation and advances that have changed flexible packaging.

On March 4 during the 70th Anniversary Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) Annual Meeting in Bonita Springs, Fla., ProAmpac received silver awards in:

Sustainability for JUSTIN’S® Nut Butter Covered Nuts – a high-performance stand-up pouch that incorporates FDA-compliant post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and

Shelf Impact for Ag Unlimited Pride Lands Premium Bloom Soil – a stunning large-format bag for ready-to-use soil.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the FPA,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer of ProAmpac. “These awards reflect ProAmpac’s continued focus on Collaborative Innovation. By partnering with our customers, we bring to market flexible packaging with exceptional shelf appeal, durability, and sustainability,” continued Grose.

JUSTIN’S® Nut Butter Covered Nuts pouch uses 40 percent PCR in the sealant film that equates to 25 percent of the total structure. This pouch has high oxygen- and moisture-barrier properties to preserve product freshness, features crisp branded graphics and reduces the package’s total carbon footprint by not relying on 100 percent virgin polymers.

Pride Lands Premium Bloom Soil bags features vibrant graphics using sustainable, bold ultraviolet (UV) energy-cured, high-gloss coated and high-density UV inks. An overcoat and UV light-cured ink system leaves the final product with a laminated look. This outstanding bag also received third place in the flexo process category for the Packaging Impressions 33rd Annual Excellence Awards and pewter in the Gold Inks Awards 2019.

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals.

Source: Company Press Release