ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader, has received the prestigious Hormel Foods Spirit of Excellence Award for the fifth consecutive year.

Image: ProAmpac has received Hormel Foods Spirit of Excellence Award for fifth consecutive year. Photo: courtesy of ProAmpac.

Hormel Foods saluted ProAmpac’s Terrebonne, Quebec facility for its consistent level of service and quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Criteria for the award included meeting performance targets on product quality, on-time delivery and customer support.

“We are proud to partner with ProAmpac,” said.

Curtis Southard, director of purchasing for Hormel Foods. “They play a key role in helping us deliver inspired food to people around the world and in achieving our key results.”

On June 7, Johnathan Caporale, corporate buyer for Hormel Foods, presented the award to Patricia Rothos, director of operations for ProAmpac’s Terrebonne Facility.

SPIRIT OF EXCELLENCE AWARD: (Top to Bottom) ProAmpac’s Craig Rutman director, sales; Tim LaBonte, national account manager, Art Bucci, senior vice president of sales, Flexible Packaging Division; Dominique Marchand sales manager; Vince Musacchio, president Global Flexibles Division; Patricia Rothos, director operations, Canada; with Jonathan Caporale, corporate buyer, Hormel Foods at the Terrebonne, Que., facility

“ProAmpac is grounded in the core values that drive us to meet and exceed customer expectations. Hormel Foods’ recognition of our team’s commitment to these values is why we continue to celebrate ProAmpac’s fifth consecutive year as an award recipient,” stated Rothos. “Together, ProAmpac and Hormel Foods will continue to grow our partnership, continuously improving product quality and service expectations,” she added.

ProAmpac provides Hormel Foods with a variety of products from stand-up-pouches and films to the new high-barrier pouch made with 25 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials for its Justin’s nut butter covered nuts.

