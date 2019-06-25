Flexible packaging firm ProAmpac has presented its portfolio of solutions to professionals at World of Wipes International Conference.
Exhibiting at Stand 317, ProAmpac, also invited participants to explore the packaging company’s approach to custom packaging solutions through Collaborative Innovation. The event takes place June 24 – 27 at the Westin Peachtree Plaza, Atlanta.
For over 20 years, ProAmpac has been delivering flexible packaging solutions for the Home, Health & Beauty markets.
With the ability to package hard to hold products and chemicals such as alcohol, iodine, betadine, citric, fragrances, silicones, sodium hypochlorite, chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG), and other challenging ingredients; ProAmpac offers a broad range of rollstock films and premade pouch sizes.
Filling order quantities from one to tens of millions, ProAmpac serves a multitude of customers and market requirements.
“Within our multiple manufacturing facilities, ProAmpac offers redundant capabilities, competitive lead times, and a dedicated customer technical service support team,” stated Maria Halford, vice president of global marketing for ProAmpac.
“Through Collaborative Innovation we will bring our cross-discipline team together with your group and solve product packaging challenges,” added Halford.
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace.
Source: Company Press Release