Flexible packaging firm ProAmpac has presented its portfolio of solutions to professionals at World of Wipes International Conference.

Image: ProAmpac has presented packaging solutions at World of Wipes. Photo: courtesy of ProAmpac.

Exhibiting at Stand 317, ProAmpac, also invited participants to explore the packaging company’s approach to custom packaging solutions through Collaborative Innovation. The event takes place June 24 – 27 at the Westin Peachtree Plaza, Atlanta.

For over 20 years, ProAmpac has been delivering flexible packaging solutions for the Home, Health & Beauty markets.

With the ability to package hard to hold products and chemicals such as alcohol, iodine, betadine, citric, fragrances, silicones, sodium hypochlorite, chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG), and other challenging ingredients; ProAmpac offers a broad range of rollstock films and premade pouch sizes.

Filling order quantities from one to tens of millions, ProAmpac serves a multitude of customers and market requirements.

“Within our multiple manufacturing facilities, ProAmpac offers redundant capabilities, competitive lead times, and a dedicated customer technical service support team,” stated Maria Halford, vice president of global marketing for ProAmpac.

“Through Collaborative Innovation we will bring our cross-discipline team together with your group and solve product packaging challenges,” added Halford.

Source: Company Press Release