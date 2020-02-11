ProAmpac has multiple award winning graphics departs that deliver HD Flexo, rotogravure, UV and digital printing options

Presenting a comprehensive portfolio of flexible packaging materials at the 2020 Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West Conference, ProAmpac invites visitors to discover how their medical material expertise can help generate innovative packaging solutions, including sustainable options.

“We invite the medical community to visit ProAmpac at Booth 1889 to learn more about how we can help collaborate to meet your medical flexible packaging needs,” said Maria Halford, vice president of global marketing for ProAmpac.

“Also, we are proud to introduce MD&M attendees to ProAmpac’s expanded line of product offerings. These include short-run, digital print and breathable materials offering customers value added capabilities and speed to market solutions.” added Halford.

ProAmpac’s Health, Medical and Pharmaceutical Packaging Portfolio

ProAmpac offers the following healthcare and medical products and packaging capabilities:

PRO-PEEL® Medical Our latest innovation in peelable medical film offers a smooth, consistent and clean peel from itself, other polyethylene-based sealants, and uncoated Tyvek® and select uncoated medical-grade papers with a bright white seal area indicator when peeled to help identify the seal integrity of the package.

Chevron Pouches Pre-made chevron pouches produced with PRO-PEEL sealant technology provide consistent seal/peel strengths in the 1.5lb. – 2.0lb./inch range and can be produced in film to film for gamma and autoclave sterilization processes, and film to uncoated Tyvek® and medical-grade papers for those medical devices requiring ETO sterilization.

Drug Delivery ProAmpac is the North American market leader in pharmaceutical barrier packaging via pre-made pouches and roll-barrier packaging, currently providing form-fill-seal overwraps, pre-made pouches and bags, as well as the PRO FlexiPURE® family of films. Our drug-delivery packaging includes inhalation, liquid and solid oral-dose, injectable, topical/transdermal, and transmucosal applications.

Medical Device Our low-extractable barrier lamination and adhesive and extrusion capabilities are used for peelable and non-peelable high-barrier foil and non-foil packaging systems. ProAmpac technologies are found in wipes, syringes, and medical-device barrier applications. These include enteral feeding, wound care, casting tape, bone cement, collagen hemostat, orthopedic implants, bone and tissue grafts, electrodes, autoinjectors and drug-eluting stents.

Over-the-Counter ProAmpac provides flexible packaging solutions for leading over-the-counter pharmaceuticals: poly-coated one-side paper and paper/poly/foil/poly structures for single-dose packaging.

Child-Resistant Flexible Packaging ProAmpac’s Child-Resistant Reclosable Easy Open (CRREO) solutions are patented engineered designs used worldwide in medical, pharmaceutical, consumer and agricultural applications. We have also developed film laminations for form-fill-seal packaging applications with CRREO certification.

PRO-BARRIER® Nonwovens ProAmpac is a market leader in extrusion coating and extrusion laminating, as well as the printing of nonwovens for use as surgical drapes and gowns, patient warming and hypothermia prevention. ProAmpac’s multi-coextrusion lines produce coated nonwovens that are soft and drapable yet pass stringent barrier requirements regarding blood and blood-borne pathogens.

ProAmpac has multiple award winning graphics departs that deliver HD Flexo, rotogravure, UV and digital printing options.

Source: Company Press Release