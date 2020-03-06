Soprad produces adhesive films that offer temporary protection for different surfaces

Pregis has acquired temporary protective films provider Soprad (Credit: Pregis LLC)

Protective packaging materials provider Pregis has acquired Italian temporary protective films manufacturer So.Pr.Ad. SRL (Soprad) for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Milan, Soprad manufactures adhesive films that offer temporary protection for different surfaces, including various types of metals, pre-painted, wood, plastic, acrylic, moquette, carpet, leather, glass and marble.

Pregis to include Soprad’s products in its PolyMask brand

Pregis said that it will market the Soprad’s products as part of its PolyMask brand and work to better connect its offerings with the global market.

PolyMask’s product portfolio is comprised of temporary surface protection films and speciality films.

With the integration of Soprad products, the PolyMask brand now offers solvent-rubber and solvent-acrylic based product solutions to the customers across the globe.

Pregis president and CEO Kevin Baudhuin said: “Soprad has a 40-year track record of supplying performance-oriented adhesive protective films for a variety of surfaces including metal, plastic, glass and carpet.

“Its robust European customer base provides an ideal foundation from which to expand the availability of our existing temporary adhesive film products.

“The acquisition also creates an opportunity to share best practices and increase our manufacturing capacity so that we can support future market needs.”

Recently, Pregis opened Pregis Europe’s Customer Experience and Paper Specialist Centre at Stevenage in the UK, and the Film and Foam Specialist Centre in Heerlen, The Netherlands.

Pregis said that Soprad is its first acquisition under new private equity owner Warburg Pincus.

In June 2019, Warburg Pincus agreed to acquire Pregis from Olympus Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Deerfield of Illinois, Pregis is a customer-driven solutions provider of advanced protective packaging materials, equipment systems and surface protection.