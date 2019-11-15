Poseidon Process is a second-generation platform that will focus on recycling problematic waste streams

Image: Poseidon Plastics, DTF have collaborated on the development of polyester recycling technology. Photo: courtesy of Pere Serrat from Pixabay.

Poseidon Plastics has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DuPont Teijin Films (DTF) for the development of an advanced polyester recycling technology.

Under the agreement, the partnership will work on the development of Poseidon’s polyester recycling technology to build an initial 10,000 tonnes per year facility.

Poseidon CEO Martin Atkins said: “The Poseidon team is delighted to make this announcement today, and we are extremely proud to have taken the ‘Poseidon Process’ to this stage. It is very rewarding to have the recognition from industry leaders as partners, allowing us to learn from their years of experience and know how to expand, accelerate, and scale-up our technology.”

Earlier, the technology had operated at 1,000 tonnes per year scale. Upon a series of process improvements, Poseidon will commercialise its second-generation platform called Poseidon Process in the 10,000 tonnes per year plant.

DTF will help Poseidon to test and process BHET into PET polymer and BOPET films

The Poseidon Process will work on recycling uncertain waste streams such as trays, pots, containers, fibres/fabrics, as well as all types of polyester composites into consumer grade (r)BHET.

The company is planning to start the detailed engineering design of the 10,000 tonnes per year facility at the site in the first quarter of 2020.

As part of the deal, DTF will help Poseidon to carry out a range of testing and processing of BHET into PET polymer and BOPET films. It will also support Poseidon to handle the regulatory and legislative standards surrounding the industry.

Through taking the support of DTF, Poseidon Plastics aims to construct and operate the 10,000 tonnes per year facility within 18 months at Teesside base.

The 50,000 thousand tonnes per year will be designed for subsequent global licencing to support larger-scale facilities, in parallel with the 10,000 tonnes per year facility.

DTF global technology director Dave Wall said: “We are delighted to be involved in this exciting project and it underlines how important monomer recycling is to DuPont Teijin Films’ overall sustainability strategy.”

In October 2017, Indorama Ventures agreed to acquire DuPont Teijin Films (DTF), a joint venture of DuPont and Teijin.