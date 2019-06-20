Plastipak Italia Preforme, a subsidiary of Plastipak Packaging, and Garbo S.r.l. have entered into an exclusive relationship in Italy to develop and bring to market industrial scale PET chemical recycling for use in preform and bottle applications.

Image: Plastipak and Garbo have announced exclusive partnership for industrial scale PET chemical recycling. Photo: courtesy of Quinn Kampschroer from Pixabay.

The agreement includes plans to expand the exclusive collaboration globally. This relationship represents the next step for Plastipak in continuing to offer our customers innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

Garbo’s proprietary, leading-edge technologies for chemical recycling will compliment Plastipak’s already expansive and industry leading recycling and sustainability capabilities. Further details will be forthcoming.

Plastipak is a global leader in the rigid plastic packaging and recycling industries with more than 50 years in business.

Garbo is an industrial company based in Italy with over 20 years of experience in the purification of high value added materials, including BHET from PET chemical recycling.

Source: Company Press Release