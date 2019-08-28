OptiGroup is a leading European business-to-business distributor of business essentials in Facility, Safety & Foodservice, Industrial, Printing & Creative, and Retail & Reseller Solutions

Image: OptiGroup announced the acquisition of Ekopack i Sydsverige. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

OptiGroup announces today the acquisition of Ekopack i Sydsverige AB in the business area Industrial Solutions.

Ekopack, with a turnover of approximately EUR 6.5 million, is a full-service distributor of a wide range of packaging products and services with a broad customer base in the southern part of Sweden. Through the acquisition, the business area Industrial Solutions will further strengthen its Nordic position in the area of supply solutions for packaging products to manufacturing industries and service companies.

OptiGroup is a leading European business-to-business distributor of business essentials in Facility, Safety & Foodservice Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Printing & Creative Solutions and Retail & Reseller Solutions. OptiGroup companies specialise in offering products and services that streamline operations for their customers and promote a more successful business. The Group, with net sales of EUR 1.6 billion in 2018 and 2,200 employees, supports more than 110,000 customers in 19 countries across Europe.

Source: Company Press Release