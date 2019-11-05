New subsidiary OMET India Private is based in Gurugram, Delhi NCR

Image: OMET opens OMET India subsidiary. Photo: courtesy of Archipelago by OMET.

With an aim to deliver world class sales and service experience in the Indian subcontinent region, OMET Srl announces the opening of its new subsidiary OMET India Private Limited based in Gurugram, Delhi NCR.

Since the year 2010 OMET has been exclusively sold and serviced in India through Weldon Celloplast Limited, who will continue to represent OMET in India along with other partners. “The vision of establishing OMET India is to strengthen our existing relationships with our partners and provide a great service experience to our customers all over the region” said Pawandeep Sahni, who has been appointed to lead OMET in India and the subcontinent.

OMET considers India as one of it’s important strategic markets to focus on, considering India is on its way to become a 5 Trillion US Dollars economy by 2024-25. Additionally rise in the middle class income, expansion of large scale organised retail trade, increasing presence of e-commerce companies and increasing demand of packaged food in India are all indicators of an assured double digit growth of packaging sector of the country.

“OMET is already an established brand in the Indian subcontinent with leading printers such as Huhtamaki PPL, Zircon, Renault, Pragati Pack, Any Graphics, Unique Photo Offset and many more respected printers as its customers. With opening of OMET India, we look forward to increase our ever growing list of customers and also provide highly customised technical solutions to printers, as OMET is a global leader in providing such solutions” said Paolo Grasso, Global Sales Head for OMET Srl.

Indian customers of OMET too reacted positively to this expansion. Sanjeev Sondhi of Zircon Technologies who runs multiple OMET presses says, “It is a very positive initiative for OMET to invest in an office in India. This will be a great support in terms of response and service to Indian customers. We at Zircon congratulate the OMET team led by Pawandeep Sahni and reiterate our commitment to increase our business and cooperation with OMET in coming days”

“Renault is a very innovative printer and OMET has been our preferred partner for years, because of the technological solutions it provides. With establishment of OMET India, our confidence in the brand is further strengthened and we are assured of mutual success in years to come” Said Mahendra Shah, Director, Renault Paper Products in Palgarah where all major label printing machines are from OMET.

“A closer relationship with the industry and our customers will help OMET to develop innovative projects as well as improve business processes for our customers hence continuing our philosophy of Innovation with Passion, globally!”, Said Marco Calcagni, Sales & Marketing Director, OMET Srl. “In the coming years we expect OMET India to become yet another center of excellence for OMET, in addition to our subsidiaries in USA, China and Spain” Calcagni added.

Source: Company Press Release