WellPet brand Old Mother Hubbard has collaborated with Loop, an initiative from TerraCycle, to help pet parents reduce packaging waste.

Image: Old Mother Hubbard and Loop have collaborated to reduce pet food packaging waste. Photo: courtesy of Viacheslav Blizniuk / FreeDigitalPhotos.net

The partnership has been established with an aim to offer pet parents a new way for the reduction of pet food packaging waste, helping to establish sustainable pet industry.

Loop allows consumers to purchase different commonly used products in customised and brand-specific durable packaging, which is delivered in a specially-designed reusable shipping tote.

Old Mother Hubbard, a maker of all-natural dog treats, will involve in the designing of a reusable treat jar through Loop’s circular shopping system

The packaging is collected, cleaned, refilled and reused when finished with the product, helping create a better circular shopping system.

As a founding partner for the US launch, Old Mother Hubbard with work with Loop for the designing and development of reusable packaging for its all-natural dog treats, which will allow pet parents to get a refreshed shipment without wasted packaging.

WellPet innovation and product development vice president Greg Kean said: “WellPet was the first U.S.-based pet food company with a recycling program for Wellness pet food packaging, which is recycled into everything from lawn chairs to playground equipment.

“Our brand Old Mother Hubbard, which has 90 years’ experience in baking authentic, small batch, all-natural dog treats from time honored recipes, will be one of the first pet food brands to collaborate with Loop.

“We are doing this through a refillable treats jar so pet parents can embrace the fun of snack time and delight their pets in a more sustainable way.”

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle, which collaborates with major consumer product companies, retailers, cities and facilities for the recycling of hard-to-recycle waste.

Recently, it launched its pilot programme in the Mid-Atlantic region of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, DC.

Since 1926, Old Mother Hubbard has been involved in baking snacks for dogs. It uses wholesome ingredients to create each home-style recipe.