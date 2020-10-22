As part of the partnership, O-I’s specialised knowledge of glass to be combined with Krones’ competence in manufacturing machines and filling lines

O-I Glass and Germany's Krones join hands. (Credit: Petra Blahoutová from Pixabay)

O-I Glass, a manufacturer of container glass products, has signed a strategic collaboration with German packaging and bottling machine manufacturer Krones to create solutions for the glass market.

As part of the partnership, O-I’s specialised knowledge of glass will be combined with Krones’ competence in manufacturing machines and filling lines for the food and beverage industries.

The alliance to offer completely integrated end-to-end solutions

The partners will innovate together to elevate glass solutions and offer completely integrated end-to-end solutions for customers.

O-I president and CEO Andres Lopez said: “For O-I, glass is the preferred packaging solution in a world that increasingly values health, premium products and the environment.

“Not only does it maintain the integrity of the products and protects the environment, as customers and consumers intend, but it also offers magnificent opportunities for establishing brands and implementing sustainable solutions.

“This agreement is the first step that O-I and Krones are taking together in order to offer clients completely integrated, end-to-end solutions in the future.”

The partners will focus on areas include improvements in glass filling and packaging line speed and efficiency; development of innovative and sustainable glass systems; and enhanced agility and flexibility of responding to market trends.

It will also focus on advancing digital solutions such as direct-to-glass digital printing technology.

Krones CEO Christoph Klenk said: “In production facilities all over the world, the products of O-I and Krones are already encountering each other.

“So it was absolutely logical to improve still further the compatibility of Krones’ complete lines and the glass containers from O-I.”

In August this year, Packaging and resource recovery company Visy Industries acquired Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) business unit from O-I Glass for A$733m ($523m).