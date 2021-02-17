Novolex, an industry leader in packaging and foodservice products, will add the How2Recycle® Store Drop-off label to products across its business units

Novolex announced is adding easy-to-understand recycling instructions to more of its plastic bags and packaging. (Credit: PRNewswire / Novolex)

Novolex® announced today that it is adding easy-to-understand recycling instructions to more of its plastic bags and packaging. The announcement comes just weeks after Novolex revealed plans to increase its capacity to recycle plastic bags.

Novolex, an industry leader in packaging and foodservice products, will add the How2Recycle® Store Drop-off label to products across its business units. These include products from Shields® such as poly mailers for shipping applications and security bags frequently used in the banking industry; and products from Hilex®, including the iconic “Thank You” plastic T-shirt bags, produce bags for conventional and organic items, and the Load & Seal™ Tamper Evident Deliver Bags, which are growing in demand as to-go orders increase at restaurants.

Novolex is a member of How2Recycle, a program created by the Sustainable Packaging Coalition to clearly communicate recycling instructions to the public. The program offers standardized labels that provide clear, concise and consistent instructions for how to recycle each product.

“Increased consumer knowledge is key for the success of recycling, and we are proud to partner with the How2Recycle program to help accomplish that,” said Erik Gonring, Director of Sustainability of Novolex. “People want to do their part for the environment, and labeling our products is one more way to help everyone recycle successfully. Better consumer messaging is one more step towards achieving a circular model for film products.”

In October, Novolex announced that it is investing in a new water treatment system that will increase its capacity to recycle plastic retail bags and other films collected through store drop-off programs. Novolex expects this investment to increase recycling capacity by more than 500,000 pounds per year.

The Novolex recycling center in North Vernon, Ind. processes plastics collected through a North American network of store drop-off collection points, commonly found at grocery stores and other retailers. Consumers can bring back plastic retail bags as well as other select bags and film, including produce bags, bread bags and newspaper bags. Novolex manufactures plastic bags from recycled films collected through store drop-off recycling programs.

Source: Company Press Release