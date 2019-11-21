The main goals of the project for Smurfit Kappa Morava were to increase production through speeding up the machine

Image: The new PMP Intelli-Nip Shoe Press. Photo: courtesy of PMP.

PMP (Paper Machinery Producer) has signed a contract for a press part rebuild of PM#2 in Smurfit Kappa Morava Paper, Czech Republic. On September 2019, a new core technological component, PMP Intelli-Nip Shoe Press has been launched. These last 2 years have been very productive of projects for press part modernization or new press.

PMP Intelli-Nip Shoe Press technology is a connection of two main advantages – media consumption reduction and paper properties enhancement. This solution is attractive for papermakers all over the world. Yearly, PMP executes many projects regarding press section for machines which produces more than 3 500 000 tons of paper per year. It is possible to increase production efficiency for even 40%, after PMP components implementation.

The main goals of the project for Smurfit Kappa Morava were to increase production through speeding up the machine, improve runnability of press section and increase dryness after press.

After rebuild, the machine produces fluting and testliner in basis weight range of 100-170 g/m2 (main basis weight: 120 g/m2) from 100% waste paper. Maximum operating speed is 600 m/min. Sheet width at press section is 2650 mm and maximum nip pressures are:

1st nip – 80 kN/m,

2nd nip – 120 kN/m,

3rd nip – 1250 kN/m.

Scope of supply includes also design, manufacturing, pre-assembly, assembly on site and start-up supervision.

Source: Company Press Release