Nestlé’s Purina Tidy Cats has introduced reusable and refillable packaging for cat litter, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Purina’s LightWeight Free & Clean cat litter is provided via Loop, a global shopping platform for foods and household goods that enables to eliminate waste through the use of reusable and refillable packaging.

The cat litter is available in a newly designed durable, refillable and environmental-friendly jug for cat owners.

The packaging will be collected, cleaned and reused when finished with the litter, as part of Loop’s circular shopping system.

Consumers are required to sign up to Loop’s eCommerce platform and purchase Tidy Cats to participate in the programme.

According to the company, when the consumer is ready for more litter, they will send back the empty packaging and secure a new shipment, said the company.

Initially, Tidy Cats LightWeight Free & Clean litter will be offered through Loop’s eCommerce platform in 10 US states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

Recently, Tidy Cats introduced Naturally Strong litter, which is packaged in 50% post-consumer recycled plastic jugs and boxes made from Sustainable Forestry Initiative certified materials.

Purina Yesterday’s News, the brand’s eco-friendly clumping litter is produced using recycled newspaper and wood shavings from timber mills and cardboard recycled from other Nestlé facilities.

Purina sustainability senior manager Diane Herndon said: “The Tidy Cats expansion to Loop reflects our commitment to delivering innovative products and sustainable solutions that help reduce our environmental impact.

“Our teams worked to design and develop new packaging that was durable enough to endure multiple uses and extreme conditions common to eCommerce while also ensuring the great experience that Tidy Cats users know and love.”

In September this year, Nestle unveiled new plans to improve and develop more sustainable packaging, adding to the 87% of its packaging that is already recyclable or reusable.