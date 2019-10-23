Upcoming plans for B+K Kft include a new press installation in 2020

Image: Béla Hanuszek from B+K Kft and Atze Bosma, CEO of MPS Systems. Photo: courtesy of MPS.

MPS has strengthened its local presence in eastern Europe for its flexo, offset, and hybrid press solutions with the appointment of two new agents. B+K Kft, represented by Béla Hanuszek is now the local MPS agent in Hungary; and Macron Systems, with representation by Bohumír Straka in Czech Republic.

Atze Bosma, CEO of MPS commented: “We warmly welcome B+K and Macron Systems to the MPS family. I look forward to doing business with both respected parties in Hungary and the Czech Republic.”

High potential in Hungarian market

Returning as an MPS agent is Béla Hanuszek with B+K Kft , based in Szombathely, Hungary. B+K Kft. is a family business that has been in the industry for over 30 years. Sebastiaan Rakhorst, MPS Area Sales Manager for this region said: “We’re pleased to have Béla back on board. He has proved to be a successful agent who is well-known in the Hungarian market.”

After signing contracts on July 1st, Hanuszek and Rakhorst visited customers and prospects in Hungary together with MPS co-founder Bert van den Brink. Rakhorst continued: “Hungary is a market that has a lot of potential for MPS. With 5 presses in the field, and Béla as our representative, we are in a strong position to further build MPS presence.”

Upcoming plans for B+K Kft include a new press installation in 2020, building a local stock of spare parts and the appointment of a local service engineer.

Trusted partner in Czech Republic

Also representing MPS as of July 1st is Bohumír (Bob) Straka of Macron Systems. As a representative of many MPS valued industry partners including Domino, AB Graphics and Esko, Macron Systems now expands their narrow web product range with MPS as its first flexo press manufacturer. Rakhorst commented: “Bob Straka is a very connected and experienced agent in the Czech market, and MPS fits into his portfolio of very high-quality brands perfectly.”

According to Straka, the hybrid EF SYMJET press introduced at Labelexpo Europe in a new 17” / 430 mm width was well received by Czech Republic printers: “Our synergy with both MPS and Domino provides us a strong advantage in consulting, selling and servicing hybrid projects. I’m confident that there are great opportunities for MPS in this area.”

Both new agents received extensive MPS technical and sales training at MPS headquarters in Arnhem, the Netherlands.