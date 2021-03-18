Manchester-based MP+H Packaging supplies and manufactures printed flexible packaging and labels, including sachets, pouches, flow wrap, top, and base web constructions for the pharmaceutical, medical, nutraceutical, veterinary, healthcare, and health & beauty sectors

MP+H Packaging has acquired a state-of-the-art Nilpeter FA-22. Marc Bradley, left, and Darren Kaye of MP+H Packaging. (Credit: Nilpeter A/S )

MP+H Packaging, large supplier to the pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare industries, has acquired a state-of-the art Nilpeter FA-22 to expand capacity and to keep up with the demand brought about by Covid-19 in the wide medical industry.

The Best Combination of Cost Effectiveness and Flexibility

Manchester-based MP+H Packaging supplies and manufactures printed flexible packaging and labels, including sachets, pouches, flow wrap, top, and base web constructions for the pharmaceutical, medical, nutraceutical, veterinary, healthcare, and health & beauty sectors. Accredited BRC grade AA High Risk in packaging and packaging materials, MP+H offers experience and technical expertise within a tight team framework, which ensures that customers receive the best combination of cost, service, and flexibility, in conjunction with competitive lead times.

A Great Fit

The new FA-22 is a great fit, and compliments the existing press portfolio at MP+H Packaging. While providing additional web width, it allows more flexibility with product sizing and increasing numbers printed across the web. The press further enhances MP+H’s high-quality production for print, register, and colour control, and this will be further complimented by 100% in-line pharmaceutical inspection systems, including colour control software.

Marc Bradley, Managing Director, MP+H Packaging said

“As a business, our focus is high-grade pharma and medical work, and this new Nilpeter press will go a long way to help us keep up with the demand brought about by COVID-19 in the wide medical industry.”

”The addition of our latest Nilpeter press ensures that we, as a company, further continue to support our business sectors with the very latest printing technology available. The new web width takes us into new packaging formats and complements our existing and future customer base, in their growth patterns, into wide and fast packaging machines and formats.”

”The press gives us further optimisation to our current Nilpeter lines in ‘pure’ efficiency. It was a completely different way to buy a press in the current climate (Zoom meetings and sign off with an installation Factory Acceptance Test), but we had every confidence in the delivery of our requests for this Capital Expenditure.”

Nick Hughes, Managing Director, Nilpeter Ltd. said

“Thanks to our mutual cooperation, the press was installed, and up and running in less than a week despite COVID-19 restrictions. It was a great effort by all parties involved.”

Source: Company Press Release