Moore, a leading provider of performance-driven marketing solutions, announces the opening of Richmond Print Group, a Moore company. Moore is investing $31 million to create the new state-of-the-art printing and envelope production facility at the former Colortree location in Richmond.

Company leaders joined Governor Ralph Northam and other state and local officials at the Henrico facility to commemorate the opening. Richmond Print Group will produce direct marketing materials, including envelopes, and will bring 239 new jobs to the area.

“With the $31 million investment, we are making a commitment to our industry, employees and customers that Richmond Print Group will be the most advanced data driven facility in the industry,” said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. “We know our investment in technology and people will help our clients fund more of their life changing work.”

Moore provides services across all aspects of consumer engagement including strategy, production, digital, media, technology and fulfillment, to drive business results for nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients.

To celebrate the opening of Richmond Print Group, the company honored their veterans service organization clients by hosting a community service project. Moore employees assembled more than 1,500 care packages that were donated to USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia. The care packages, which included snacks and personal items, will be distributed to traveling service members at the USO center located in Richmond International Airport.

“As committed as we are to our clients, we are equally as committed to giving back to the vibrant communities where we live and work,” Littlefield added. “We’re proud to show our support for the brave men and women of the armed forces who transit this area by the thousands each month. We hope these items provide a touch of home and make their travel a little easier.”

As a result of the Moore investment in the most state-of-the-art technology employees that work at Richmond Print Group will be the next generation of printers and marketers.

Source: Company Press Release