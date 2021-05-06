The new paper bag with bio-based coating has been developed to replace hard-to-recycle plastic with paper

Mondi and Silbo have developed sustainable paper bag for Meade. (Credit: Mondi)

Packaging and paper company Mondi has worked with Polish food packaging specialist Silbo to develop a paper-based high-strength packaging for the Irish farm potato business Meade Farm Group.

Both companies have developed a paper bag with a bio-based coating to replace hard-to-recycle plastic with paper.

Mondi extrusion solutions and speciality kraft paper sales manager Jan Murzyn said: “The bags need to withstand very heavy weights, while providing a solution that is kinder to the planet.

“Our EcoSolutions approach means we work very closely with our customers to reach their sustainability goals and create a bespoke solution that represents the best possible option for the customer, the consumer, and the environment.”

Mondi has closely worked with Silbo and Meade for two years to create the FSC-certified bag using speciality kraft paper, thereby helping to provide strength in handling while delivering barrier properties to keep the produce fresh.

The bag consists of various sustainability features, including corn starch-based netting for a small cut-out window and water-based ink.

It also features Mondi’s biodegradable Sustainex coating, which offers heat sealing and moisture barrier protection.

The packaging, which is available across Ireland, Poland, France and Germany, allows Meade to meet its sustainability goals.

According to Mondi, the new high-strength packaging is reusable, recyclable, renewable or compostable.

Meade sustainability manager Jeni Meade said: “By changing from the previous plastic pillow pack to this bag, we completely eliminated hard-to-recycle plastic.

“Additionally, when compared to a traditional block bottom paper bag of similar size, our compostable paper pillow pack reduces the paper usage by 34%.”

