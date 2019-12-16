The entire facility showcases furnishings and graphics that have been created using Mimaki products

Image: Mimaki is an innovator and a pioneer in the development of digital printing. Photo: courtesy of vixrealitum from Pixabay.

Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, held a grand reopening event on December 5, 2019 to celebrate the expansion and remodeling of its New Jersey Technology Center, located in the greater New York metropolitan area.

The company hosted authorized dealers and VIP guests for a day of tours and demonstrations.

“We had the opportunity to augment our space without relocating, making it an ideal opportunity to showcase a reconfigured conference and demonstration center in a location already familiar to our dealers and customers,” said Mike Trotter, Northeast Regional Manager at Mimaki USA. “Our main offices have been refreshed and our showroom floor has been expanded so visitors can now experience innovative workflows that create a wide variety of imaginative display graphics as well as finished products.”

In addition to expanding its office, conference and demonstration areas, the 14,500 square foot facility will also include a new Mimaki Café Bar, complete with a comfortable lounge area for visiting guests.

The entire facility showcases furnishings and graphics that have been created using Mimaki products. Additionally, a replica Mimaki retail store displays a wide range of finished products that can be produced using Mimaki technology located on-site. The center includes all lines of Mimaki products that cater to sign graphics, textile and apparel, industrial printing, and 3D markets.

As Mimaki USA celebrates 20 years of serving customers in North America, this expansion project reflects the company’s continued commitment to its dealers and customers, joining a list of many new openings or expansions in recent years. In 2016, Mimaki USA opened a new office in Toronto (Canada); in 2017 it relocated and expanded its Boston office; in 2018 it relocated and expanded its Chicago office to Milwaukee; and in early 2019 the Los Angeles Technology Center was relocated and expanded.

The New Jersey Technology Center is located at 198 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey, tel 855-897-2254. Visits can be arranged through authorized dealers or by contacting the center directly.

Mimaki is an innovator and a pioneer in the development of digital printing and cutting products worldwide. The company engineers and manufactures a complete line of digital printers and cutters, and offers a total workflow solution for the many applications found in the Sign Graphics, Textile & Apparel, Industrial Products and 3D markets. In 2019, Mimaki USA celebrates 20 years of serving print service providers in the Americas. It is an operating entity of Mimaki Engineering of Japan.

Source: Company Press Release