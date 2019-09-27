Metso and Tata Steel have a history of more than 25 years of successful cooperation in India

Metso has been awarded with an order to deliver a Texas Shredder™ PS for Tata Steel’s upcoming steel scrap recycling plant. The order marks the first steel scrap shredding facility in India.

Tata Steel Limited is one of the world’s largest steel-producing companies, with manufacturing operations in 26 countries. Metso and Tata Steel have a history of more than 25 years of successful cooperation in India.

The value of the order is not disclosed, and it was booked in second quarter of 2019.

“We are very honored that Tata Steel is relying on our proven metal shredding technology, which is among the most comprehensive in the industry. Many of our processing equipment solutions are globally recognized as the benchmark for their product types,” says Keith Carroll, Director, Business Development, Metso Metal Recycling.

Metso’s Metal Recycling offers a wide range of efficient solutions for the fragmentation, compaction and separation of virtually every type of metal scrap through the LindemannTM, Texas ShredderTM and N-SeriesTM product lines. Metso’s solutions are designed with state-of-the-art technology and the highest safety standards to help drive sustainable improvements in performance and profitability in our customers’

