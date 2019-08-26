Novaprint is the latest addition to Mark Andy’s strategic network of global partners specialising in the label and packaging industry

Image: Mark Andy has signed new distribution deal with Novaprint Group. Photo: courtesy of Mark Andy.

Mark Andy has entered into a new distribution agreement with South American digital printing solutions provider Novaprint Group.

The new partnership has been established for the distribution of Mark Andy’s solutions in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia.

Novaprint Group director Adrián Mensur said: “Mark Andy is a pioneer in digital equipment, clearly committed to providing end-to-end solutions to our customers. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with the OEM company, enhancing our goal of providing leading digital solutions to our customers.”

The distribution agreement is expected to enable local representation and support on a global scale

Novaprint provides its solutions to the customers in multiple industry verticals, including packaging, digital labels, textile printing and others.

Mark Andy said that Novaprint is the latest addition to its strategic network of global partners specialising in the label and packaging industry, and these relationships facilitate local representation and support on a global scale.

Mark Andy Latin American sales manager John Cavey said: “Mark Andy was seeking a company with a strong understanding of digital printing to best represent our interests in South America and we found that in Novaprint Group.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with our newest agents going forward and having them on-stand 4C45 at Labelexpo Europe next month.”

Earlier this month, Mark Andy has expanded its digital product portfolio with the introduction of a new Digital Pro product line.

The CMYK dry toner Digital Pro line is comprised of Digital Pro 1 roll-to-roll press and Digital Pro 3 configurable inline hybrid model.

With 77fpm (23.4mpm) production speed for all applications, the new product line will enable businesses to expand digital capabilities with lower cost.

In March this year, Czech Republic-based label converter KZK has invested in Mark Andy P5E Performance Series flexo press in a bid to enhance its operational capabilities. KZK has installed Mark Andy P5E flexo press at its facility in Brno.