The partnership will offer new Augmented Reality brand authentication solution in the Greater China Market

Image: Wyeth Nutrition provides product to meet the needs of infants, young children and adults. Photo: courtesy of StockSnap from Pixabay.

Luminescence Sun Chemical Security and Document Security Systems (DSS) have collaborated to offer new Augmented Reality brand authentication solution for Nestle’s division Wyeth Nutrition consumers.

The partnership now offers new Augmented Reality brand authentication solution in the Greater China market on behalf of Wyeth Nutrition’s infant formula brand called Illuma.

Wyeth Nutrition category business head and vice president Tarun Malkani said: “For over 8 years our partners’ leadership and innovative technologies have given Chinese mothers using ILLUMA infant formula full assurance that the products they purchase from Wyeth are both secure and authentic.

“In addition, communicating with our ILLUMA moms through DSS’s smartphone applications has created a new level of personal consumer engagement.”

DSS said that its Authentiguard authentication system with Augmented Reality technologies is embedded within the printed elements of the package (tin and box) with multiple points of authentication.

The brand protection model helps to avoid counterfeiting and tampering as it enters the Asian market, as well as assist in offering accurate details about the product and how to use it from the consumer side through smartphone app.

Luminescence Sun Chemical Security offers the security ink with an advanced taggant that is integrated into the printed design on the packaging. The ink can only be authenticated with advanced readers, helping to provide overall security.

Luminescence Sun Chemical Security president Paul Cooper said: “This multi-layered approach offers the highest level of security to the ILLUMA brand, shielding it from attempts to copy or counterfeit. This reinforces the consumer’s confidence in a company with over 100 years of history.”

DSS, which serves corporations, financial institutions and governments, offers anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions for the prevention of attacks that threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments and identification.

