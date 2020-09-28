The Truepress Jet L350UV+ press will enable Lemur Labels to meet the demand for the short-run and variable data jobs within the food supplements and health markets

British label printer seeks to boost production with the Screen’s digital technology. (Credit: Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions.)

British label printer Lemur Labels has installed the Screen Graphic Solutions’ Truepress Jet L350UV+ press to boost its production capacity.

The move comes as the full-service label manufacturer seeks to meet the demand for the short-run and variable data jobs within the food supplements and health markets across the UK and Europe.

L350UV+ press designed to enable printing of full-colour labels

The L350UV+ press is designed to enable printing of full-colour labels with small print, which is used on the packaging of supplements and proteins.

Lemur Labels director Alex Hurford said: “The L350UV+ provides excellent print quality, with good blacks and solid colours. Its fine droplets ensure we’re able to print instructions in small print without any blurring, a requirement for many industries we supply, including the vape & e-liquid markets.

“The press allows us to be more efficient and flexible in how we respond to our customers’ requirements, with lead times that are among the best in the industry.”

Screen Graphic said that the new inkjet label print series also helped the label converter in meeting the growing demand for hand sanitisers during the coronavirus crisis.

Screen UK regional sales manager Alan Rolfe said: “Through A&E, Lemur Labels has a strong foundation in traditional printing.

“Yet, its management realizes that the future is digital. We’re really proud Lemur chose Screen’s L350UV+ to enter the digital label printing market.”

Lemur Labels, the digital arm of family-owned printing company A&E Supplies, supplies custom printed labels for customers from a wide range of business.

Recently, British labelling firm PeterLynn purchased Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+ inkjet press to help meet the demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.