The water-based dispersion coated ISLA Duo barrier board provides a high-quality printing surface and liquid and grease resistance

Kotkamills’ ISLA Duo barrier board receives industrial compostability certification. (Credit: Kotkamills Oy)

Kotkamills’ easily recyclable and biodegradable ISLA® Duo barrier board has received the Seedling and DIN-Geprüft certifications for industrial compostability.

The internationally recognized certificates have been issued by DIN CERTCO to demonstrate the biodegradability of the environmentally friendly product and the compliance of ISLA Duo with the European standard EN 13432.

“The certificates issued to ISLA Duo are a result of dedicated product development and a very fine achievement. Developing environmentally friendly products and sustainable solutions is our main objective,” notes Kotkamills’ CEO Markku Hämäläinen.

The unique water-based dispersion coated ISLA Duo barrier board provides a high-quality printing surface and excellent liquid and grease resistance. The board is easily utilized with existing machinery and conversion methods. Kotkamills is at the forefront of a circular economy by providing recyclable, safe, and sustainable solutions to the consumer packaging industry.

Source: Company Press Release