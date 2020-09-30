With the new MGI JETvarnish 3D, EPF can offer quick finishing solutions without the conventional overhead of having to produce dies and/or screens

EPF purchases Konica Minolta’s Embellishment Technology. (Credit: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.)

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce installation of its MGI JETvarnish 3D digital embellishment press at Elite Print Finishing (EPF, Inc.) in Burlington, North Carolina. EPF, Inc. installed the press earlier this year to diversify its capabilities.

EPF, Inc. offers post-press services for commercial printers and packaging plants, including folding carton and envelope manufacturers and trading card and greeting card printers. With the new MGI JETvarnish 3D, EPF, Inc. can offer quick finishing solutions without the conventional overhead of having to produce dies and/or screens.

EPF, Inc. heavily considered quality, functionality and cost efficiency when making its digital embellishment purchase. And while the company considered other options, they ultimately found that Konica Minolta did a superior job of selling the technology and left EPF, Inc. feeling its sales teams were really committed to its success with the addition of the new JETvarnish 3D.

“We were truly impressed with the comprehensive half-day sales training Konica Minolta provided to us, truly the best I have ever received from a vendor,” said Steve Roberts, President, EPF, Inc. “We are already seeing our commercial business grow by having this offering, and we have been able to open several new accounts as well.”

The ability to personalize projects with variable data was also a major factor in EPF, Inc.’s decision to purchase the JETvarnish 3D. That feature, plus the capability to produce graphics not possible with conventual finishing equipment, has allowed its customers to “re-engage with something new and exciting.”

Installation of the machine has improved workflow efficiency and allowed for faster turnaround. EPF, Inc. was also pleased to see reduced waste as a result of needing much fewer sheets to do make readies.

“We are truly excited to see EPF, Inc. and its customers innovate and engage with something new,” said Paul Furse, Director of MGI Business Development. “Their enthusiasm for the technology and its output has resonated with their clients and successfully driven sales for them since installation.”

The award-winning JETvarnish 3D takes contoured hot foil and raised spot UV-coatings to a new dimension. “Everyone who sees and touches this work is completely overwhelmed by the vision and touch senses,” added Roberts. “We had a client tell us the product pretty much sells itself!”

Ideal for operations with offset and/or digital presses up to 64×120 cm format, the JETvarnish 3D is the perfect solution for 3D or traditional flat spot UV coating and various hot foil effects on runs from one to thousands, providing printers new revenue streams and true value-added services. With the JETvarnish 3D, printers can gain new customers and profitable margins by providing clients with customization not available through traditional and analog foil and/or spot UV coating methods, and visually stunning pieces to differentiate themselves.

Source: Company Press Release