Image: Konica Minolta's AccurioPress C83hc. Photo: courtesy of Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A, a leader in world-class printing technology, is pleased to introduce its new High Chroma digital production press, the AccurioPress C83hc, launched this past June.

With its unique High Chroma toner covering an extended color gamut, the AccurioPress C83hc reproduces images that are difficult to achieve with standard CMYK toner, such as bright purples and vibrant greens. This creates brighter and more saturated images that faithfully and vibrantly portray colors as seen on graphic-workstation monitors. Its ability to reproduce RGB colors is invaluable in expanding printing applications such as photo books, fashion apparel, nature photography, commercial graphics, and more.

MEIKO Co., Ltd., a vinyl material wholesaler in Nagoya, Japan, was the first adopter of the C83hc, allowing the bookbinding company to successfully expand into the on-demand print business for the magazine and photobook markets. “Now we can provide RGB printing, which has been impossible to deliver. Thus, we can attract customers who want to print colors virtually as shown on the monitor,” said Bungo Yamauchi, Executive Officer of MEIKO. The company also appreciates the high-mix low volume production and short turnaround of the on-demand press.

Beyond color, the AccurioPress C83hc is built for consistent, high-quality prints. Its state of the art technology increases productivity and accuracy.

Higher Productivity and Versatility

The AccurioPress C83hc runs 80 ppm/letter with high-capacity paper handling for large volume printing and high spec finishing options for greater efficiency. Thick paper weight compatibility of up to 350 gsm expands versatility to handle a variety of media such as banners and textured stocks. In addition, the wide range of configurable finishing options available can cover any client need, from binding to folding.

Automated Adjustments and Optimization

Konica Minolta’s IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer allows for inline automated color and front-to-back registration adjustments. The closed-loop feedback system measures and transmits color density and fidelity to allow for on-the-spot corrections. High-precision mechanisms detect and correct paper misalignment. Image Density Control sensors automatically monitor to ensure image consistency and reduced waste. The image controller provides unprecedented performance through hot folders, spot color libraries, and advanced color management controls.

“The AccurioPress C83hc replicates the vivid, extended color gamut experienced on computer monitors and digital devices more than any press of its type,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning, Konica Minolta. “The superb color reproduction meets the strict demands of matching corporate color identity, and expands print opportunities for graphic communicators, allowing them to tap into endless possibilities in photographs, photos books, illustrations and more.”

Dino Pagliarello, Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta, adds: “The combination of the AccurioPress C83hc and IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer really changes the game by capturing the brilliant color we see on our monitors or photographs taken by a digital device. Conventional CMYK printing has not been able to replicate color like this until now, and we are excited about the possibilities it opens up to the market.”

Both the AccurioPress series of printers and the IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer are designed and offered to the market exclusively by Konica Minolta.

Source: Company Press Release