Image: Konica Minolta AccurioPress C6100. Photo: courtesy of Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

For Digital Dog Direct, a full-service direct marketing company in Ewing, New Jersey, the installation of eleven AccurioPress 6136P and 6100 digital presses, combined with additional software and services, reduced the need for outsourcing longer print runs and large-size sheets, and enhanced speed and quality.

“The larger sheet size and enhanced registration capability allow us to print larger sheets than previously possible, as well as add variable data to sheets larger than 13×19,” said Jay Adcock, Director of Information Technology at Digital Dog. “These enhancements keep our work in house and allow us to turn jobs around much faster.” Digital Dog also added SD-513 booklet making and LU-202XLM / MB-508 long-sheet support. “The SD-513 is a well thought out, extremely useful product, and the price/performance ratio can’t be beat,” said Adcock.

Digital Dog reports many improvements as part of the installation. Konica Minolta’s IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer and AccurioPro Cloud Eye technology are instrumental in ensuring consistent G7 level print quality, which is clients’ assurance of top-notch quality printing. Printing to Idealliance’s GRACoL standard makes it easy to move jobs from machine to machine and to split jobs across multiple machines, all while maintaining consistent color.

Digital Dog found the incorporation of the RSA Q Direct increased efficiency by enabling single-point dispatching of jobs to multiple machines. Fiery JobFlow added sophistication to job preflighting and programming, and Fiery Navigator enables faster, easier maintenance across the shop, both attributing to reduced downtime.

Digital Dog estimates a cost savings of 20% overall.

From an environmental standpoint, better color management and stability resulted in much less waste, with fewer sheets thrown out per job.

“Konica Minolta is proud to partner with Digital Dog, a leader in the printing industry,” said Vincent Pagliarello, Area Vice President, Sales, Konica Minolta. “Their trust in Konica Minolta and All Covered equipment and services allowed us to create a customized solution using advanced technology to allow them to better serve their customers.”

Source: Company Press Release