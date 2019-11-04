As part of the agreement, Komori will become a reseller of Lithec’s LithoFlash Inline

Komori America and LithecUSA, a provider of inline color control and inspection systems for the graphic arts industry, have entered into an agreement for the purposes of delivering an efficient and cost-effective way for commercial printers to increase their productivity on both new and existing presses. As part of the agreement, Komori will become a reseller of Lithec’s LithoFlash Inline.

LithoFlash Inline is technology that provides enormous savings by combining the fastest inline measurement speed with density control. With this fast closed-loop process, users report an average savings of 150-250 sheets in paper waste and a 20% reduction in setup time per job. Additionally, the system uses low-cost, replaceable parts and is virtually maintenance-free and it can be easily added to many of Komori’s offset press offerings.

“We are proud to partner with Komori in providing their customers with enhanced ability to maintain production quality throughout the press run,” said Clyde Tillman, president, LithecUSA. “Additional benefits reported by commercial printers, packaging printers and converters using LithoFlash Inline are significant savings in makeready time and waste.”

“We’re delighted to be partnering with LithecUSA. With a simple upgrade, our customers will be able to optimize the efficiency and production quality of the presses they already own, as well as add a higher level of process control for their end users,” said Jacki Hudmon, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Komori. “We are extremely excited about our relationship with Lithec because it provides great value to our existing customers. With a minimal investment our customers can make a significant impact to their bottom line.”

Source: Company Press Release